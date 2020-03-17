Elective surgeries, procedures postponed at Cedar Rapids hospitals, clinics

Many surgeries and procedures at health care facilities in Cedar Rapids have been postponed until further notice, according to hospital officials.

The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)

Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Physicians, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, Surgery Center Cedar Rapids, and Physicians' Clinic of Iowa have all suspended non-life threatening, non-urgent surgeries and procedures starting on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Staff from the individual providers will be contacting people who had procedures scheduled to reschedule for a future date.

"The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority," a statement from Mercy Medical Center said. "We believe taking this step now is in the best interest of all and will help us protect our valuable resources, which is our healthcare workers and providers, and will also preserve supplies during this challenging period."

The providers will reassess the situation in an ongoing basis.