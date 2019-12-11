Elected officials plan $4 million renovation for Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque

Elected officials in charge of maintaining a county-owned facility are planning for renovations that are a decade in the making.

A sign in front of Sunnycrest Manor shows it's hiring. Photo date: Feb. 22, 2019 (Allison Wong/KCRG)

Dubuque County owns and operates Sunnycrest Manor, a long-term care facility on the north end of Dubuque. The building and grounds are maintained by the Dubuque County Hospital Board of Trustees, which is made up of elected officials. That board says the building has been in need of improvements for a decade.

"Major issues are actually mechanical, electrical, and plumbing," Chair Sheila Frank said.

Starting next year, the board hopes to begin a six-phase project of bringing parts of the building up to code and modern standards.

They'll start in the east/west wing of the building. Frank said they'll improve water pressure issues and hide pipes that run through residents' rooms. They will also upgrade a nurse calling system.

“With the advent of electronic charting, we have electronic calling for the nurses. The wiring is in for that, so that’s going to be done in conjunction with this project," Frank said.

Improving sustainability is also a priority, according to Frank. They will install LED lights and replace old windows.

In addition to improving utilities, Frank said they will also address residents' needs by reconfiguring bedrooms, adding new bathrooms, and creating better living spaces.

People who live, work, and visit Sunnycrest often are happy these plans are in the works. Sister Beth Kress visits her sister multiple times a week and has seen the need for improvements.

"I’m glad to hear about it because it makes a statement that the comfort of the residents is important and that supports the staff too," Kress said.

The renovations will cost approximately $4 million. Frank says that's paid for by a levy on county property taxes, which usually generates about $1.2 million each year.