Elberon community raises $100,000 for new fire station

A community in eastern Iowa raised more than $100,000 to go towards a new fire station.

The Elberon Rural Fire Department's crew showed off their new building on Saturday.

Fire Chief Alicia Lidtke said the town's support is amazing. She said her staff provides a necessary service for the broader community.

"People who live in a small town deserve to have the same care a larger city would get. So we take care of the people here. And since we're close to Highway 30," Lidtke said.