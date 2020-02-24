Eight people arrested on drug charges in Winneshiek County

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said eight people are facing charges after deputies executed three search warrants in the Decorah area.

The sheriff's office said the warrants followed lengthy investigations. The search warrants were conducted at; 105 Center Street, 605 College Drive, and 1601 Valdres Road.

The ages of the suspect range from 18-to-58 years old.

William Moore, 18; Bryce McEndree, 19; Kaleb Wikert, 20; Tanner Gage Carolus, 21; Cyrek Nelson, 21; Jacob Willitts, 24; Austin Gealta, 28; and Rebecca Mercer, 58 are all facing various drug-related charges, authorities said. They are all from Decorah.

The sheriff's office said the case is still under investigation, and more arrests or and charges are possible.