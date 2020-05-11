Eight more deaths, 30 more cases from long-term care facilities in Linn County in last week

More confirmed cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus have been confirmed by public health officials that are tied to long-term care facilities in Linn County, along with several more deaths.

Linn County Public Health issued a statement on Monday, May 11, with updated statistics at the county's facilities that have been experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19. In total, 30 more cases of the illness have been identified since Monday, May 4, among staff and residents at the five facilities, along with 8 more deaths.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 at the facilities has decreased from 90 to 47 during that same time period, as the number of individuals considered recovered has increased from 99 to 164 in total.

At Heritage Specialty Care, the site of the first outbreak in the county, one additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed, increasing the total to 114. One more person has died at the facility, with a total of 25 deaths. 85 people are considered recovered from the disease, which is unchanged since last Monday.

Cottage Grove Place, the location of the most recently-identified outbreak in the county, saw no new cases in the last week, keeping its total at five. Three staff and residents are considered recovered, an increase of three. One person has died, which is also unchanged in the last week.

Linn Manor Care Center, in Marion, identified five new cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 27. Three more staff and residents have recovered from the disease for a total of 19. Six people have died, which is unchanged in the last week.

ManorCare Health Services, in Cedar Rapids, saw eight new cases of the disease, making for a total of 45 among residents and staff. 17 people with the facility are now considered recovered, for an increase of 15 over last week. Three more deaths are attributed to the facility, bringing the total to six.

UnityPoint Health-Living Center West, in Cedar Rapids, saw the largest increase in confirmed cases, with 16 more to make a total of 68. However, 34 more people are considered recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 40. Four more deaths are associated with the facility, bringing the total to 10.

Linn County Public Health said that several of the facilities are on the road to recovery, with most reporting more people becoming recovered than there were new cases in the last week.