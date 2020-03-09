Eight cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, according to Department of Public Health

Five more Iowans have tested positive for coronavirus, according to state health officials.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AP GraphicsBank)

The Iowa Department of Public Health says that eight Iowans total have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Monday, March 9, 2020. Three of the cases were announced in Johnson County on Sunday, and one case in Pottawattamie County was announced on Monday afternoon.

It is not currently clear where the remaining four cases are located.

32 people have tested negative, and 11 results are pending. 67 people are undergoing monitoring procedures by health officials, but are not showing signs of symptoms.