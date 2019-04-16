"Egg-cellent" ideas for healthy recipes

While eggs are a staple of the Easter holiday, they are also an inexpensive and nutrient-dense source of protein to enjoy year-round. One large egg contains only 70 calories and offers 6 grams of high quality protein. Eggs are also a good source of vitamin D and lutein.

While eggs were once thought to be too high in cholesterol to be included in the diet on a regular basis, current guidelines state that eating one egg per day is fine for most healthy people.

Your Hy-Vee dietitian loves eggs, and even has a flock of hens on her farm! With eggs always on hand, Kimberly has lots of recipes featuring these nutritional powerhouses. Today she will share a few favorites, perfect for your Easter holiday or spring celebrations.

Avocado Ranch Deviled Eggs

(Serves 12)

All you need:

12 hard-cooked eggs, peeled

2 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and mashed

3 Tbsp Bolthouse Farms Ranch Dressing

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp. chopped green onion

1 tsp. garlic salt

¼ cup crisp cooked bacon, crumbled

Additional chopped green onion for garnish, if desired

All you do:

1. Slice hard-cooked eggs in half. Remove yolks and place in medium bowl.

2. Add avocado, ranch dressing, lime juice, green onion and garlic salt. Mash until blended.

3. Divide yolk mixture between egg whites. Sprinkle each filled egg white with bacon and add chopped onion if desired before serving.

Nutrition per serving (2 filled egg halves): 159 calories; 13 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g carbohydrate; 2 g dietary fiber; 203 mg sodium; 8 g protein.

Source: adapted from www.incredibleeg.org

Easter Brunch Frittata

Serves 6

All you need:

1 Tbsp Hy-Vee Gustare Vita garlic-infused olive oil

¾ cup diced fresh asparagus

¼ cup chopped bell pepper

2 Tbsp chopped red onion

6 eggs

½ cup skim milk

¼ tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

1 cup shredded Hy-Vee 2% milk Cheddar cheese

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the asparagus, bell pepper and onion. Sauté until onion is translucent and asparagus and bell pepper are softened. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

3. Meanwhile, beat the eggs, milk, salt and black pepper in a medium bowl until blended. Add the cheese and the sautéed vegetables. Mix well.

4. Pour egg mixture into a glass pie plate, sprayed with non-stick spray. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes, just until set.

Nutrition Facts per serving: Calories: 164, Fat 11gm, Saturated fat 3.5gm, Carbohydrate 3 gm, Protein: 12 gm, Sodium 296mg

Source: Egg Nutrition Center; modified by Hy-Vee dietitians