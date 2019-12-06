Educators in Dubuque tackling topic of impeachment in classrooms

It can be difficult to keep the attention of high school students in class, but recent news events are keeping Dain Leytem's government class engaged.

Christopher Buzisz's class discusses the impeachment inquiry on Thursday, December 5. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

"Some kids do come in with opinions, and that's great because there's a buzz about talking about this," he said.

Like much of the country, students are buzzing about impeachment. In Leytem's Dubuque Senior High School classroom, he's trying to strike a balance between talking about the currents news and connecting it to what students are learning.

"As a teacher, I appreciate when they connect things that we've talked about in the past to this impeachment trial because there's a lot of things that can be connected," he said. "Like we've talked about separation of powers, we're talked about checks and balances, the Constitution, founding documents, Federalist Papers."

Student Kate Miron has enjoyed and learned a lot through their conversations

She said, "a lot of this is confusing, especially when you're young and you don't really understand, you haven't been here for very long. But I think it's super important to talk about it."

Christopher Budzisz says the impeachment process has served as a case study for his "Congress and the Presidency" class at Loras College.

"I changed the readings for the class, so we as a class started looking more at historical examples and then looking into the history of impeachment in more detail," Budzisz explained.

He says the challenge is sticking to studying the process and not today's politics.

"My job as an educator is to try to get students to think beyond their own partisan commitments and try to identify what are the underlying issues," he said.

Taking a historic moment and turning it into a teachable one.