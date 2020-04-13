Educators celebrate first senior class at Isaac Newton Christian Academy

After starting its high school four years ago, Isaac Newton Christian Academy in Cedar Rapids has its first senior class this year.

A sign that was placed in the yard of a home of an Isaac Newton Christian Academy high school senior on Monday, April 13, 2020. The school is honoring its first senior class in different ways since no graduation ceremony will be held this spring because of coronavirus. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

To celebrate, educators surprised students on Monday. Dean Ridder, Head of School, placed these signs in the students' lawns. He also dropped off the graduation cap and gowns on the family's porches.

The graduation ceremony is postponed for the seniors right now. The school plans to hold some sort of celebration after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Ridder says he wanted to find another way to honor the seniors' work.

"My son is a senior this year and as I've been watching him do distance learning from home and trying to connect with his friends through different apps and social media to study together,' Ridder said. "I was thinking this isn't how he thought his senior year would end. And so we just want to try to figure out a way to make something special."

A total of six seniors are graduating from Isaac Newton Christian Academy this year.