Education professor shares advice to parents teaching at home

Students across the state are now learning from home. Earlier this week, the Governor ordered all schools close through the end of April, but helping your students learn at home can be a challenge. One education professor said that process doesn’t have to be intimidating.

“I think if they are just willing to sort of model curiosity with their students if they are willing to jump in it with their students, that’s the biggest thing,” Mark McDermott, a clinical professor at the University of Iowa’s College of Education said.

McDermott said parents may feel most intimidated about the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM. He said learning related to STEM can be as easy as looking around your house or backyard.

“A lot of science in the process of trying to figure things out, looking at science from the perspective of, it’s asking and answering questions, it’s investigating things, it’s communicating, it’s discussing what you are thinking, I think students can engage in those sorts of things around lots of different topics,” he said.

McDermott suggests challenging your child to think. He said it can be as simple as learning to make a paper rocket fly off of a straw.

“In a classroom, you can have a week of activity where the students are trying to figure out ways to improve their rockets, make they fly farther, make them hit a target or those kinds of things, so simple activities like that can turn into an investigation, turn into an engineering projects where the students are trying to build something,” McDermott said.

Earlier this week, Governor Reynolds acknowledged the transition to virtual learning can be difficult.

“Making a sudden shift to virtual learning isn’t always easy, especially during the crisis we face now, but we can’t let perfect be the enemy of good,” Governor Reynolds said during a press conference last week.

McDermott agreed. He said each family needs to find a schedule that works for them, but also, some students may do better with learning online.

“Sometimes there are students who may be in a classroom setting where there is a larger group, it might be a little more challenging for them to feel comfortable speaking up and in an online environments where you can use discussion boards and different techniques like that, it might actually be more comfortable,” he said.

Overall, McDermott said the most important thing is to find out what your student is interested in learning and focus on that.

