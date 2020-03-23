Edgewood Road NW closed after car crashes into telephone pole

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating after a car crashed in a telephone pole early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Edgewood Road and Amanda Ct NW. Officers found a single-vehicle knocked down the telephone pole into traffic on Edgewood Road.

Edgewood Road NW is currently closed between O Avenue and F Avenue so utility companies can fix the pole. The road will be closed for the next several hours.

Police did not provide any details about injuries related to the crash.

Police said they are investigating.