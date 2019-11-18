Edgewood-Colesbug schools delayed Monday following threat

Officials with the Edgewood-Colesburg Community District said classes will be delayed by two hours Monday following a threat reported to school leaders over the weekend.

According to a message from Superintendent Rob Busch, posted on the district's website and Facebook page, a high school student reportedly made a verbal threat about bringing a weapon to school. The students who heard the threat told their parents who then called school officials on Sunday.

The district said authorities are investigating.

"At no time has there been any immediate danger to any student or staff member," the school district said in its post.

On Monday morning, the district said it would delay the start of classes by two hours "to allow for additional time for law enforcement investigation and insure the safety of students and staff."