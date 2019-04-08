Edgewood 15-year-old on third set of lungs takes kindness to a whole new level

A young man from Edgewood is doing what he can to pay forward one good deed to another.

Life has not been a bed of roses for 15-year-old Aidan Bailey. Twice he has had double lung transplants. Many times he has flirted with death.

He couldn't talk until second grade, but boy can he talk now.

"We are blessed to have him as part of our community. He is so compassionate and giving, caring for others. He finds a need and gives to it," Eileen Bergan said.

Giving?

Let's see.

Aidan delivers meals on wheels, grocery shops for elderly friends, helps out at Edgewood EMS Service, and with the help of Joan Drees sews all kinds of gifts, some of which are sold at Edgewood Signs and Designs under the name Mr. Smileys.

"Every time someone comes in here and is shopping for something else, I make a point of showing them Mr. Smiley's stuff," said Julie Miller. "We love having his products in here. They love his stuff."

With the money he makes, Aiden buys jammies for the kids at Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City. Part of his proceeds also go to projects at Clarity Clinic in Dubuque and Retrieving Freedom in Waverly.

Aidan is homeschooled by his grandmother Lori Gearhart. It is she who has been with him through thick and thin.

"We take what we get and make the very best of it. Every day there is good to be found. somedays you have to look a little deeper," Gearhart said.

"I really like giving to others and help others out. I know it makes me feel good and makes other people feel good," Aidan said.

Let's just say there are very few dull moments in the life of Aiden Bailey, a young man who is on his third set of lungs but who has a heart that is seemingly larger than the Edgewood water tower.

We should all be so lucky as to have just a little bit of the giving spirit of Aidan Bailey