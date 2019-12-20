Eastern Iowans take in December Democratic debate as some still figure out their caucus choice

If you sat in the backroom of The Mill in Iowa City on Thursday night, you only had one choice on what to watch on TV: the December Democratic presidential debate.

Supporters of Pete Buttigieg watch the Democratic presidential debate at Sanctuary Pub in Iowa City on Dec. 19, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

About half of the viewers at The Mill were supporters of Andrew Yang, the last candidate to qualify for the sixth debate. Supporter Kenta Kodama, who is from San Francisco and now lives in Iowa City, was glad to see Yang on the stage.

“He made it. We’re getting a lot more support. It’s a reduced field, so he gets a lot more speaking time, and we’re really excited about that,” Kodama said.

While most of The Mill’s crowd had made a decision on their candidate by Thursday, 46 days before the Iowa caucuses, a few said they were still deciding.

Bram Williams, a University of Iowa senior from Chicago, is leaning toward Joe Biden but not certain just yet.

“I’d love to hear a little more concrete details from all the candidates,” he said.

Williams believes the debates are helping him make his decision and hoped Thursday’s discussion would give him more clarity.

“Sometimes you do get a little bit lost, especially because they start talking about stuff that really is not really pertinent, but I believe that everybody should get their point across because we’re making a big decision,” he said.

The debates have also helped Peyton Downing get closer to a decision. The University of Iowa student from Michigan narrowed the options to Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker, who did not qualify for Thursday’s debate.

“By the time we reach the caucus, I think everyone’s positions will be finalized enough to where I’ll be comfortable committing to one candidate,” Downing said.

A few blocks away from The Mill, Pete Buttigieg supporters gathered at Sanctuary Pub for their own watch party, including Tyler Baird of Lone Tree.

“I really like how authentic he is, his unique set of experience which I think really qualifies him in a unique way that I don’t see from anyone else,” Baird said.

While most of the debate watchers at both locations had already settled on a candidate, the few undecideds, including Williams and Downing, said they weren’t nervous they had less than two months to make their choice.

“I think if I do my homework and actually watch these debates and learn and become an informed citizen, then I should be able to make the choice that I hope is best for our country,” Williams said.

But Downing does have at least one worry for when caucus night comes on Feb. 3.

“That is a school night, and I’m going to have class the next day, so I would like to have a decent amount of sleep,” Downing said.