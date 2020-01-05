Eastern Iowans on a mission of flight to end polio

Many people may not be aware. But Polio is still a disease that effects hundreds throughout the world every year.

Two Eastern Iowa men know that, and are on a mission to eradicate the deadly disease.

Peter Teahen and John Ockenfels are Members of the International Fellowship of Flying Rotarians, and will soon be some of only hundreds of people to complete a rare mission, flying around the world.

The effort is called the “Flight to end polio.” Teahen and Ockenfels will be traveling to countries across the world to learn about the disease and to raise money to help with prevention and towards finding a cure.

They will be traveling in a single-engine jet throughout a two-month period.

They leave in March 24th and expect to return May 13th, 2020.

If people would like to donate to their cause, they can visit their website, www.flighttoendpolio.com or Facebook page.

