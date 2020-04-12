Eastern Iowans adapt Easter traditions to fit 2020 coronavirus concerns

A pandemic couldn’t put a pause on every tradition this Easter.

Fr. David O’Connor sprinkles holy water toward a family at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion on April 12, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Fr. David O’Connor still delivered his Easter blessing, sprinkling holy water on parishioners, who accepted it by making the sign of the cross.

“The Holy Spirit’s with us,” O’Connor said to one family.

But this year, of course, as churches were closed worldwide and celebrations were adapted in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, there was a twist.

“We wanted to think of creative ways that we're safe and respectful of being able to have contact with our parish, and so this is what we invented,” O’Connor said, before collecting more water and tossing it onto a passing car.

This year, instead of walking up and down the rows inside St. Joseph’s, he delivered drive-thru blessings.

“Everybody who would be at Mass renews their baptismal promises, and then they’re sprinkled with holy water, and so we thought if they can’t be here, they watched the live stream of the Mass, why not come, and I’ll sprinkle them with Holy Water to bless them,” O’Connor said.

Whether worshippers drove by with their windows up or down — or, in the case of one couple in a convertible, no windows at all — they crawled past the closed doors of the church, where O’Connor stood to deliver too many “Happy Easter” greetings to count and delivered just as many blessings.

Some of them went to Emily Kehoe, who stopped by with her mom and children, Jayden and Carter.

“It’s important to be with family, and it’s important to have God on Easter Sunday,” said Kehoe, a St. Joseph’s parishioner who lives in Marion.

For her priest, it meant finally being back with his church family, as he asked how children who were conspicuously missing from cars were doing and noted which families brought along their new puppies.

“I baptized that kid,” he noted more than once.

A few hours later, more families piled in their cars and drove to the Hobby Lobby parking lot off Highway 20 in Dubuque, where they participated in the “Community Easter Service.”

They stayed in their cars and tuned in to a non-denominational service on their radios, while a band and speakers broadcast a safe distance away from a tent in the parking lot.

They also collected donations for Clarity Clinic, Dubuque Rescue Mission, and Set Free Dubuque.

Organizer Devin Schubert of Dubuque said they wanted to provide anyone who wanted to worship a place to do so on Sunday.

“It’s important for families,” Schubert said. “There’s been generations of families that have done this forever, and so we wanted to be able to keep that tradition alive.”

While people across eastern Iowa marked Easter in different ways, many of them still came together because some traditions are stronger than a pandemic, like the Easter Bunny visiting Emily Kehoe’s kids.

“They opened up their Easter basket, and we kind of hung out, and of course, they ate candy instead of breakfast,” she said.

And blessings sprinkling down on the faithful at St. Joseph’s.

“To express our faith in the Resurrection of Christ and to raise our spirits, and there’s another resurrection then, right, right in line with the Resurrection of Jesus that we’ve been experiencing today,” O’Connor said.

It might not have been an Easter miracle, but for Fr. Dave, it was an Easter gift.

“To be able to see members of the flock, what a blessing,” he said. “What a blessing.”