Eastern Iowa woman works to spread kindness

Mollie Marty, the CEO of the National Resilience Institute, will tell you spreading her non-profit group's message comes with it a financial burden.

Christa Nelson (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG).

Thankfully, Marty says the public relations company she has partnered with, a Marion based business called Epiphany, gives her a discounted price to offer advice and maintain her group's website and social media pages, among other jobs. The head of Epiphany is Christa Nelson, a business leader Marty believes can't stop giving back

"She works on a retainer basis and so we can operate on just buying a few hours of time a month and then if she exceeds that when we do certain projects more times than not she's like 'you're good,'" said Marty.

When not running her company Nelson tries to assist a wide range of causes. Some of the work she has done includes caroling for seniors at a nursing home and taking part in the Especially for You Race. She even once gave out free coffee to patrons at a local shop. Nelson also teaches at the University of Dubuque and Mount Mercy University.

"I think everyone deserves to get the big agency marketing experience and so no matter what their budget is," said Nelson.

Nelson says that when she finds an organization that pulls on her heart strings she simply has no choice but to help out. To mark her 50th birthday Nelson has decided to offer her services for free to six different area organizations.

"Give four weeks to a couple of non-profits," said Nelson.

The National Resilience Institute is one of the recipients of a month's worth of free work. The gift comes with it a small request, perform an act of kindness for others.

"We just delivered flowers to people randomly, we have done food drives for families, some of them are providing scholarships for teachers," said Nelson.

When we sat down with Marty she wasn't sure what she would be doing to spread kindness but said she was confident that if she had Nelson's support it will make a big difference.

