Eastern Iowa woman building beds for kids in need

Heather Weers launched the Jones County Chapter of ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ last month.

She's collecting bedding material with the goal to build beds for 40 children in Jones County.

Weers got the idea to start the non-profit at her job at the Jones County Community Partnership for Protecting Children, which aims to protect children and improve the child welfare process.

The partnership got a $1,600 dollar grant to buy beds for kids. Weers was shocked at how fast the money went. She said it opened her eyes to the number of kids in Jones County without beds to sleep on.

So far Weers has gotten several quilts, comforters, and pillows donated, but she needs more, including material to build the beds.

Weers said this is an issue that often goes unnoticed.

"There are kids who are placed with grandparents, or there are foster kids, or there are kids who just sleep on the couch or sleep on the floor or sleep with siblings and they don't need to, or parents or other family members,” Weers said. “It's not something that kids talk about."

The goal is to start building the beds by the beginning of June.

The Cedar Rapids chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is also in need of donations to build more than 100 beds in June.

Both chapters are looking for volunteers to help.

Weers can be reached by email at heather.weers@shpbeds.org. Donations of materials can be sent to 13001 County Rd E29 Center Junction, IA 52212.

For those wanting to donate to the Cedar Rapids chapter, contact Gretchen Holly at gretchen.holley@shpbeds.org.