Eastern Iowa vigils to protest detention centers at U.S. border

On Friday night, a series of vigils nationwide will call for an end to what protesters call "concentration camps" at the U.S. border.

The group says conditions in the centers are inhumane with overcrowding and a lack of basic necessities.

Events are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City and Waterloo among others in the state.

The vigils come as the Trump Administration is moving ahead with immigration raids this weekend. The raids at 10 major cities will target about 2,000 immigrants already with deportation orders.

Critics argue more deportations will just make the problem worse.

The raids were supposed to happen last month but President trump wanted to wait to see if Congress could come up with a better solution.