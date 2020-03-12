Eastern Iowa theaters making adjustments to prevent spread of coronavirus

On Thursday, the Broadway League announced the cancelation of all Broadway shows in New York through mid-April because of the coronavirus.

Dylan McNally, a concession worker at Collins Road Theatres in Marion, wipes down the countertop at the concession stand on March 12, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

Musicals, plays, and films are still happening at theaters in eastern Iowa, but with adjustments.

At Collins Road Theatres in Marion, General Manager Bruce Taylor said his staff is taking a more aggressive approach to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus at his movie theater.

“The countertops, door handles, the games and rides,” Taylor listed off. “Whenever we have a free minute, we just go around with sanitizer and wipe things down.”

That approach extends inside the theaters too.

“They wipe down all the seats every single night,” Taylor said. “Now we’re trying to do it more aggressively during the daytime, where we really hadn’t done that so much in the past.”

The impact of the coronavirus is also affecting the movies Collins Road Theatres is able to show and their schedule.

“There had been two movies that have been announced they’re rescheduled, the James Bond movie and Peter Rabbit. … We also just got word that ‘Quiet Place 2’ will be rescheduled to some point,” Taylor said. “That’s a little bit frustrating when you’re in the business and people are looking forward to the movies, that they keep moving the movies away.”

So far, Collins Road Theatres hasn’t cut back on its regular number of showings, however.

Taylor said he’s not nervous about how much more the coronavirus could affect his theatres.

“But it will slow business down here a little bit, but we’ll make our way through, and hopefully it won’t be painful,” he said.

Statements on the coronavirus released by Theatre Cedar Rapids and VenuWorks, the manager of Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids, said shows are still going on as scheduled. Both venues said they are also increasing cleaning practices and installing new hand sanitizer dispensers on-site to prevent the virus’ spread.