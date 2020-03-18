Eastern Iowa teacher offers insight to prevent learning loss during school closures

With kids stuck at home for four weeks with no school, many parents are getting a crash course in homeschooling.

A lesson plan being developed by Heather Davidson on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Iowa schools are closed for the next four weeks at the urging of the Governor. One teacher from North Cedar Community Schools wants to help parents keep their kids learning during this unplanned break.

Heather Davidson is always researching new ways to help her students learn. Today she's working on future lesson plans from her home. Usually, she teaches in person at North Cedar High School.

"Even at school were not at in class hours on hour. You go for 45 minutes then you get a break," Davidson said.

Davidson is not overly concerned about the four-week break from school. But she's encouraging parents to engage with their children, to prevent learning loss. Davidson is even offering up tools for parents through her Facebook page.

"Do you have worksheets for where kids can color and learning pages? You can find multiple resources online. ComAcademy is a great one or Code.Org if you want to learn about coding," Davidson said.

Davidson also is encourage parents to just look to their surroundings for other tools. She says kids can learn a lot from simple walks in nature or even household chores.

"Depending on how old your kids are, especially those who are teenagers, they need those life skills, and some of them are lacking so we can learn those," Davidson said.

Davidson said, similar to a normal school day, families should take breaks from activities. She said that'll help keep learning fun while at home, as it continues to be the main option for families.

"I think just going with the flow will be much easier for parents, students and community members because we don't know," Davidson said.

