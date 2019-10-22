Eastern Iowa students learn about masonry at Cedar Rapids event

Students across eastern Iowa were given a hands on lesson Tuesday morning in masonry at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids.

The event was put on by the Masonry Institute of Iowa.

Around 160 students took part in the event from 10 different schools, including those from the North Linn, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City school districts, among others.

At the event, students were able to try their hands at different jobs like bricklaying and stone chiseling.

Organizers said the reason they put on events like this is to give students a glimpse into what their industry offers and to help them network.

"We're hoping we get a few bricklayers out of this," Jenny Stephenson, with the Masonry Institute of Iowa, said.

Organizers said events like this are important because there is a need locally for masonry professionals.

Stephenson said a student out of high school can expect to make around $16 an hour in the masonry business.