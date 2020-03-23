Eastern Iowa sisters make dozens of 'Thank You' cards for people working during coronavirus pandemic

Two sisters in Bremer County are using their free time during the COVID-19 pandemic to make cards for those who still have to work.

Ella Gustafson, 10, and her young sister Erin, 7, of Denver, Iowa, made 75 'Thank You' cards. Some of the cards went in the mail to family members, while others went to local clinics and workers at Allen Hospital.

Even the mailman got a card.

As the girls work to make more cards, they hope other families will find ways to spread positivity and make a difference at a time when people need it most.