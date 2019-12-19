Eastern Iowa school district, therapist encourages parents to learn about new app

The Cedar Rapids School District is encouraging parents to learn more about a new social media app called TikTok and mental health experts warn it can create serious issues for students.

The app, where users share videos, has made headlines in recent months over cyber-security concerns.

The social media platform is growing in popularity with young people. Some therapists say parents need to be on the lookout to see if their kids are users.

Users on TikTok can view and share content and also comment on what others post.

Many of the videos on TikTok are meant for a younger audience but others show more controversial material, like sexually explicit content and even perhaps illegal activities.

The app, like most of its social media competitors, enables users to connect virtually with one another. Tanager Place therapist Jennie Null says that connection may create a dangerous situation for those on TikTok.

"Once you have an account it automatically defaults to being open to everyone, so 100 percent public, anybody can view the content that your child is creating and putting out there," said Null. "Anybody can also comment on those things, they can send messages and begin interacting one on one."

Null recommends parents who allow their kids to use TikTok to adjust the app's privacy settings so their children can't interact with people they don't know. She also says it's a good idea to continuously monitor what they're doing on the app even after those setting have been changed.

Null says no matter what apps your child uses to be sure you keep an open line of communication. She also tells TV9 there are other apps you can put on your kids' phone to better monitor their social media use.