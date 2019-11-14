Benton Community Schools cancel activities due to threat, FBI investigating

The Benton Community School District cancelled classes and activities through Sunday as it investigates what it described as a threat of an act of violence for Friday.

School officials said an unidentified male made the threat that an act of violence would happen at one of the district schools Friday. The district determined that there was no threat to students or staff for an early dismissal Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the district said it is working with the FBI and local law enforcement to protect staff and students. In the meantime, the school cancelled all after school activities Thursday and Friday, as well as all Friday classes.

"The District’s highest priority always is the safety of its students and staff members," the district said.

The district did not specify how the threat was made.

The threat came on the same day a school shooting in California killed two students and wounded three others. The suspect in that shooting was also wounded and is in custody.

