Benton Community Schools cancel activities due to threat, FBI investigating

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton Community School District cancelled classes and activities through Sunday as it investigates what it described as a threat of an act of violence for Friday.
School officials said an unidentified male made the threat that an act of violence would happen at one of the district schools Friday. The district determined that there was no threat to students or staff for an early dismissal Thursday.
In a Facebook post, the district said it is working with the FBI and local law enforcement to protect staff and students. In the meantime, the school cancelled all after school activities Thursday and Friday, as well as all Friday classes.
"The District’s highest priority always is the safety of its students and staff members," the district said.
The district did not specify how the threat was made.
The threat came on the same day a school shooting in California killed two students and wounded three others. The suspect in that shooting was also wounded and is in custody.
Cancelled events, practices, activities:
Thursday:
Dance – Christine Peterson
Volleyball Banquet
FFA Meeting & FFA Boosters
Gym Usage – Todd Rausch
MS Girls Basketball Games vs Williamsburg
HS Girls Basketball Practice
MS Boys Wrestling Practice
CatPack/Little Kids Wrestling
Drivers Ed – No Class
Tim Casey – Keystone Basketball lessons
Bowling
Friday:
MS Wrestling Meet
NO Practices
Drivers Ed – No Class
Saturday:
Robotics @ Nevada
5th-8th Boys Future Stars Basketball
3rd-4th Boys Hot Shots Basketball
Illusions Choreography Practice
Sunday:
Gym Usage – Brandon Thompson
FFA Degree Ceremonies