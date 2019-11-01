Eastern Iowa school cancels class Friday following threat

Easton Valley High School canceled class Friday following a social media threat where authorities took a student into custody.

The school is in Preston, east of Maquoketa. The district called the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 10 p.m. Thursday, saying it found a threatening social media post on Snapchat.

Deputies said they identified the student and found a mask and a weapon at the student's home.

The student is a juvenile and authorities took the person to the Jackson County Regional Health Center. They believe no one else is involved.