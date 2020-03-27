Eastern Iowa business reacts to retailers closing due to coronavirus precautions

The owner of "We Run" in North Liberty and Cedar Rapids, Brian Tharp says he knew Governor Reynolds would force retailers to close eventually, so he started preparing an online store to get ready for it.

Tharp says March is normally their busiest time of the year with people hoping to get outside to run. The cancellation of high school track and field season slowed some of his shoe sales.

A lot of races across Eastern Iowa are canceled as well. Tharp helped organize some. He already bought some of the shirts. Some races he doesn't know if they will get rescheduled.

“It's really sad I mean you know all the work you put into it, all the work that the athletes and the participants put into it to get ready all winter gets canceled,” Tharp said. “You gotta spread the bad news, it gets out of your control. Then the charitable organizations that you help with those proceeds, they're out as well.”

Tharp says he plans to bring back all of his workers when he re-opens.

He says that when this is all over, he predicts that more people will be out running. He says that he's been getting a lot of phone calls about people asking about shoes so they can get out and start running eventually.

