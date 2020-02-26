Eastern Iowa racehorse sanctuary receives newest addition

Lisbon is home to a much different life for racehorses.

Mucho Chrome is Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Ranch's newest addition. Photo: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

It’s where Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Ranch, Inc., is helping rescue former racehorses from a grim future. Of the 30 or so former racehorses from all across the country at the ranch, the newest addition is Mucho Chrome, a thoroughbred who just got there from California. Fifteen-year-old volunteer Jenna Woodward has always loved horses and is helping care for Mucho Chrome.

“He's very excited and very just energetic and happy,” Woodward said.

Woodward is learning the background of how each horse got to the ranch in Lisbon.

“These guys have had such a long life on the track and it's their chance to just be normal horses and just live and eat grass,” Woodward said.

Tina Norris is Unbridled Spirits’ founder and executive director. She turned her life-long love into what the organization is today.

“This is a life passion for me, I have been following horse racing since the age of five,” Norris said.

After finding out what happens to the horses when their racing careers are over, she vowed to help. Norris said horses are at risk of being shipped to Mexico or Canada for slaughter. She wants to educate people on the need to have a place for horses to go after their final laps on the track.

“If I could make a difference, I wanted to do that at a later age, and so here we are today, nine years later doing this,” Norris said.

Now, after helping more than 60 horses in those years, welcoming another to the pasture is still a thrill.

“It's always a joy to have them first come in,” Norris said. “If they're coming straight off the track, they have never been in a pasture, most have never eaten grass, then don't know what fences are.”