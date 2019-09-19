Eastern Iowa agency says more people want help to quit vaping

As the push to get teens to quit vaping or smoking e-cigarettes picks up, many eastern Iowa agencies are seeing a rise in people asking for help with quitting.

At least seven people across the country have died from possible vaping-related lung diseases.

There have been 13 cases in Iowa where people have gotten ill from vaping. In 12 of those cases, people reported vaping THC, the chemical ingredient in marijuana that causes a person to get high.

Workers with the Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) in Cedar Rapids say more people have been reaching out to them for help. They are doing more school talks about vaping.

Several parents have reached out to ASAC to get more information. ASAC is focusing a lot on education and getting people to quit.

ASAC stresses “e-cigs” are not a safer alternative to cigarettes. Sometimes they can have more nicotine.

ASAC also says vaping can damage the lungs. There are cases across the country of unexplained vaping illnesses that have them worried, as well as what's inside the devices.

“Heavy metals, aluminum, they will have nickel, they will have formaldehyde,” said Jeff Meyers, a prevention specialist with ASAC. “Things that we know in other states of use can be carcinogens, and that's some of the other concerns that we have."

In addition, Meyers says vaping isn’t a good method to get people to quit smoking cigarettes.

"What happens as adults, is that adults that are smoking will often go to e-cigarettes and what happens is instead of quitting they end up using both,” said Meyers. “With teens what we see are many teens who have never used a tobacco product in the past all of a sudden start using these vaping products."

ASAC is also warning schools about students putting THC in their vaping products, and to be on the lookout for deceptive devices that look like pens and inhalers, but kids are actually using them to vape.

Quitline Iowa is available to help people quit smoking. People can also contact the Area Substance Abuse Council at (319) 390-4381.