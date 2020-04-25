Eastern Iowa nurse makes care packages for patients with diabetes

People who struggle managing their diabetes are prone to infection, which can make the COVID-19 pandemic even more worrisome. But a nurse in Waterloo is trying to ease some of those tensions and is volunteering hours of her time to do so.

Bridget Saffold works as a nurse in the Cedar Valley and started the nonprofit Focus on Diabetes. Since the pandemic started, she noticed a trend with her patients.

“I had a patient who is diabetic tell me she had to go to five stores to get a few supplies she needed,” Saffold said.

The glucose test strips and meters are vital for diabetes patients at this time. Without the supplies, it’s harder to know blood sugar numbers. And if those numbers get too high, it’s challenging to fight any illness.

“When your blood sugar is about 200 you have decreased immune system, increased inflammation in which your system kinda ripe for that infection,” ARNP at Mercy Medical Center Wendy Sanders said. “And if you were to get that infection, having blood sugars in that 200 range can prolong the illness and potentially lead to hospitalization or even death.”

Saffold knows this too well. That’s why she felt inspired to make care packages for those struggling to manage diabetes.

“So glucose strips, glucose meters, we will also alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer, face masks,” Saffold said.

In total, she gathered supplies to fill 200 bags. People who would like a care package can email focusondiabetes@gmail.com.