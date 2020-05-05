Eastern Iowa non-profits participate in "Giving Tuesday Now"

Non-profits in eastern Iowa are hoping to see a boost in donations after a national push for charitable giving.

Giving Tuesday Now happened for the first time this year. It's organized by the same group that started Giving Tuesday, which is traditionally held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Several Iowa organizations participated on Tuesday, including Foundation 2. People could either make monetary donations or buy items from an Amazon Wish list. Those items will then be donated to the groups' Youth Emergency Shelter.

"We have teenagers who are stir crazy. They don't have access to their families like we would want them to have, and they want to have," Katie Curtis, with Foundation 2, said. "So what can we do to keep them busy? Things like coloring books and board games, just something to distract them from the reality today."

Foundation 2 said the money raised will also help buy cleaning products and masks to keep children and staff safe.