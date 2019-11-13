Eastern Iowa man who threatened to kill President Trump pleads guilty

A man who threatened to blow up the White House and kill President Donald Trump has entered a guilty plea.

Court records show Christian Delatorre, 25, entered the plea Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. Delatorre is charged with willfully threatening to take the life of and inflict serious harm upon the president.

Authorities said a psychiatric nurse reported Delatorre made the threats on May 3 while he was a patient at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque.

A criminal complaint shows a Secret Service agent questioned Delatorre and learned he had a bus ticket from Dubuque to Washington D.C. on his phone. He also had floor plans for the White House that showed markings where he would place the bombs.

Court records show Delatorre threatened a suicide mission if his plans did not succeed.