Deputies in Fayette County charged a man Wednesday for driving on a suspended license.

Only he wasn't driving a car.

Deputies said Jeffery Johanningmeier was riding an 8100 John Deere from Wadena to the Fayette County courthouse for an appearance. When deputies pulled him over in West Union, he did not have a valid driver's license, which is suspended for non-payment of child support.

Deputies took Johanningmeier into custody.