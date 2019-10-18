Eastern Iowa man charged with murder; accused of shooting woman in the head

A Muscatine man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of his 18-year-old girlfriend.

David Hatfield, 23, is accused of calling 911 on Wednesday claiming that his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Palmer, 18, had shot herself in the head at the Saulbury Recreation Area. During the investigation, Hatfield allegedly admitted to shooting Palmer in the head and later said he fired a practice shot before shooting Palmer.

Palmer was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where she died.

Hatfield is being held in the Muscatine County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond.