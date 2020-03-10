Eastern Iowa man charged in infant's death

The Charles City Police Department said a man is facing charges connected to the death of a 3.5-month-old child.

The Charles City and New Hampton police departments arrested Shane Michael Morris, 26, in New Hampton on Monday. He's charged first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

The case stems from Aug. 3, when the Charles City Police Department started investigating a possible child abuse case involving the 3.5-month-old, according to a press release.

Authorities said the child was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center before going to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The child passed away a day later.

Morris is being held in the Floyd County jail awaiting his first appearance.

Authorities did not say if Morris and the child were related.