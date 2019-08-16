Eastern Iowa man charged after reportedly lying to police about harboring runaway teen from Florida

A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police said he lied to authorities about harboring a 15-year-old runaway from Florida.

Cedar Rapids police said they got information from the Lee County, Florida, Sheriff's office about a 15-year-old girl who likely ran away to Cedar Rapids. It had been reported that she was likely with an 18-year-old man.

The information indicated she might be at a home in the 4300 block of Council Street NE.

When police visited the home Thursday morning, the found Pedro Perez Bernal, 20, who denied that girl and man were inside. Later, the suspect's brother showed up and called someone on the phone. Shortly after, the 15-year-old runaway came out of the home.

Police arrested Bernal and charged him with harboring a runaway. They took him to the Linn County Jail.

Police did not release the girl's name.

"There was no indication that the runaway was being held against her will," police said.

Lee County is located in southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast.