Man accused of using ax to kill two dogs in Decorah

A Decorah man is facing charges after he allegedly killed a Labradoodle and a Shih Tzu using an ax on Saturday.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Douglas Usgaard, 21, faces two counts of animal torture. Police arrested him over the weekend.

The Courier reports Usgaard allegedly used an ax to kill the 14-year-old Labradoodle and a 13-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon Saturday morning at a home on Mound Street where he was living with relatives.

Records show Usgaard is awaiting trial for a case in which he is accused of stealing two iPhones from Luther College's football stadium in July.