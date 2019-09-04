Eastern Iowa linemen head to North Carolina in preparation for Hurricane Dorian

Linemen from eastern Iowa are ready to help people in the southeastern United States affected by Hurricane Dorian.

More than 80 MidAmerican employees departed from Bettendorf on Sept. 3, 2019, to head to North Carolina. (Photo courtesy: MidAmerican Energy)

More than 80 MidAmerican Energy employees are waiting in the Raleigh area, including four from Waterloo, two from Hampton and two from Charles City.

They left Tuesday from Bettendorf and don’t yet know when or where they’ll be sent, or what they’ll need to do to help out, according to MidAmerican Electric Operations Supervisor Chris Wolfe.

Wolfe said he and other members assisted in Florida after Hurricane Irma two years ago.

“I think this is one of the most rewarding aspects of our jobs that we get to do, is to go down and help another utility that’s really in dire need of help and put the customers back on,” he said.

While Wolfe and the rest of the crew don’t know what the storm will bring yet, MidAmerican said if their work takes longer than a week or two, the company will send relief crews.