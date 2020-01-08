Eastern Iowa had one of its warmest starts to January

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first week of January is in the books, and it landed on the milder end of what we experience to start a new year. Cedar Rapids’ average temperature (the average of the high and low each day over the seven days) was 30.8 degrees. That was the 13th-warmest first week of January on record, out of 127 years.
Below is the average temperature for the first week of January since 2010. Years that were in the top-10 on either end of the mild or cold side are noted.
Cedar Rapids – 127 years of records
2020: 30.8
2019: 32.4 (10th-warmest)
2018: 0.1 (5th-coldest)
2017: 14.5
2016: 24.2
2015: 12.2
2014: 3.3
2013: 17.9
2012: 29.9
2011: 19.5
2010: -0.5 (4th-coldest)
Dubuque – 146 years of records
2020: 30.1
2019: 32.0 (8th-warmest)
2018: 0.9 (10th-coldest)
2017: 12.9
2016: 23.4
2015: 11.1
2014: 1.0
2013: 16.0
2012: 29.3
2011: 16.4
2010: 5.1
Iowa City – only 30 years of records, so rankings are not noted
2020: 34.3
2019: 34.1
2018: 3.6
2017: 17.4
2016: 25.9
2015: 13.8
2014: 4.8
2013: 20.4
2012: 31.9
2011: 20.9
2010: 4.2
Waterloo – 125 years of records
2020: 31.4 (10th-warmest)
2019: 31.6 (7th-warmest)
2018: 0.5
2017: 13.8
2016: 23.9
2015: 10.1
2014: 0.0 (9th-coldest)
2013: 17.0
2012: 29.4
2011: 16.9
2010: -2.5 (4th-coldest)