Eastern Iowa had one of its warmest starts to January

The first week of January is in the books, and it landed on the milder end of what we experience to start a new year. Cedar Rapids’ average temperature (the average of the high and low each day over the seven days) was 30.8 degrees. That was the 13th-warmest first week of January on record, out of 127 years.

Below is the average temperature for the first week of January since 2010. Years that were in the top-10 on either end of the mild or cold side are noted.

Cedar Rapids – 127 years of records

2020: 30.8

2019: 32.4 (10th-warmest)

2018: 0.1 (5th-coldest)

2017: 14.5

2016: 24.2

2015: 12.2

2014: 3.3

2013: 17.9

2012: 29.9

2011: 19.5

2010: -0.5 (4th-coldest)

Dubuque – 146 years of records

2020: 30.1

2019: 32.0 (8th-warmest)

2018: 0.9 (10th-coldest)

2017: 12.9

2016: 23.4

2015: 11.1

2014: 1.0

2013: 16.0

2012: 29.3

2011: 16.4

2010: 5.1

Iowa City – only 30 years of records, so rankings are not noted

2020: 34.3

2019: 34.1

2018: 3.6

2017: 17.4

2016: 25.9

2015: 13.8

2014: 4.8

2013: 20.4

2012: 31.9

2011: 20.9

2010: 4.2

Waterloo – 125 years of records

2020: 31.4 (10th-warmest)

2019: 31.6 (7th-warmest)

2018: 0.5

2017: 13.8

2016: 23.9

2015: 10.1

2014: 0.0 (9th-coldest)

2013: 17.0

2012: 29.4

2011: 16.9

2010: -2.5 (4th-coldest)