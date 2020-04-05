Eastern Iowa girl encourages other kids to find way to channel feelings during COVID-19 pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, one girl in eastern Iowa found a new way to channel her feelings. Now, she's encouraging other kids to find their own ways to express their feelings.

It would normally be a busy week for 11-year-old Quinn Mason, but classes at Bowman Woods Elementary School are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So she's stuck at home, away from friends and extended family.

"I hate it," she said. "It's the worst thing that's ever happened to me."

To pass the time, she's been working on a digital diary to help organize her thoughts.

Once she started writing, she just couldn't stop. She writes about how she misses her family and friends, but she's working to change her outlook on the situation.

"I've been writing about how to change the word 'how,' as in 'how did this happen' to 'what?''' she said. "'What' can we do to help this? what can we do to fix this?"

She hopes other kids can find ways to express their feelings.

"I want them to know 'don't be worried, just don't be scared, be prepared," she said.

Quinn said her favorite line she's written so far is: "What we really need is love, so spread it be kind, be bold...be you."