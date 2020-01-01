Eastern Iowa farmers spending time in fields on New Year's Day

While the new year is just getting underway, some farmers in eastern Iowa are still spending time in the fields finishing up work from 2019.

Farmers work fields in Buchanan County on New Year's Day. (Jordee Kalk/ KCRG)

That's pretty unusual because the fall harvest and other fieldwork is typically over by Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Dan Zumbach and his family had to finish up some tillage work in the fields, which prepares the land for next season's crops. He said it’s he's ever had to do fieldwork in January in more than 40 years of farming.

Wet conditions during fall made it hard for equipment to work. So, Zumbach decided to take a break, even putting the equipment away for the season.

At least, until the recent stretch of mild temperatures in eastern Iowa. Zumbach decided to get back to work in the fields, and said it'll make work next spring easier.

Zumbach said despite the rough fall, crop yields were relatively good. Zumbach also said markets are starting to recover, after months of turmoil. Farmers in Iowa felt some of the biggest impacts of the trade war with China.

“Not record yields, but pretty good,” Zumbach said. “With all the headaches that came along, the hard work and stress to put it in, take care of it and take it out, we ended up having relatively good yields.”

Many farmers are still behind on work. Zumbach said it’s leading to a few different types of stress.

“Usually this time of year you're sitting, pushing pencil and working with bankers and consultants that help put crop in. We haven't been able to do that, we're still operating equipment,” Zumbach said.

Zumbach added he is worried about his peers. He said farmers tend to hold in their feelings.

“If you see them having a tough, tough time physically, mentally or financially…see if you can get them some help or help guide them through some tough times.”