Adira's Story: Belle Plaine family raising awareness of congenital heart defects

A Belle Plaine couple says their three-year-old is thriving, even living with a congenital heart defect. However, they still want to raise awareness of the condition.

“She takes dance lessons. She goes to preschool,” said Shalan Knapke, speaking about her 3-year-old daughter Adira.

She says that’s what brings her husband Kyle and her the most joy. That's because, at one point, they didn't know if the day would come.

"She’s living with half a heart," said Shalan.

Adira was born with a congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome. She was also born with tricuspid atresia and a VSD.

"The right side is much more rare, but it also has a better prognosis," said Shalan. "Adira has had two open-heart surgeries. She had her first one when she was six months old and she had her second one just after she turned two and everything is palliative, so that means there’s no cure so she is better for now but it’s a lifelong journey."

It’s a journey she is taking in stride.

“It has not slowed her down at all," she said.

Last week, she was the ambassador for the American Heart Association's Cedar Rapids Heart Ball, where they shared her story and education on the condition, and Adira even performed.

"And not only do we do stuff for the heart ball, this was the first year that we formed a team for the heart walk that the American Heart Association puts on. We did the Linn County heart walk this last Fall in September so we were able to raise money for this cause also,” said Kyle.

They say that's important to find a cure for the condition that nearly 40,000 infants in the U.S. are born with each year.

As for Adira, appointments to the cardiologist will be routine for the rest of her life. Right now, it's every 6 months in Iowa City.

"One of the biggest questions, we get all the time is well she’s had her surgeries now so she’s fixed right she’s all better and no. She’s never going to be fixed," said Shalan.

But, spreading her story and education has become their mission.

“It can be very overwhelming," said Shalan.“The more that you know the better off you’ll be. I tell people that are newly pregnant when they go in for their 20-week ultrasound make sure you know the questions to ask."

“And ask for support groups because they are out there,” added Kyle.

Money raised at the Heart Ball went towards the American Heart Association's programs, education, and research done right here in Iowa.