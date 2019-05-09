Eastern Iowa family lobbies for insurance to cover medical nutrition costs for PKU

An eastern Iowa family is pushing lawmakers to cover medically-necessary foods through insurance.

Isaiah and Ellie, Austerman have PKU. It's a rare, metabolic disorder that causes intellectual and neurological problems if left untreated. They can’t drink things like milk, some juices and sodas, or eat things like eggs, fish, meat, beans, wheat.

Right now, their parents are shelling out thousands of dollars a year in order to ensure they live a normal life, possible through special low-protein food and supplements. The family went to Washington D.C. last week, looking for help.

"We're looking to see if at least one side of the equation is easier and that's that they get access to food and formula through insurance and not make the decision of making a house payment and getting food that's going to make them safe and healthy," said Shane Austerman.

The Austermans are looking for more sponsors for the Medical Nutrition Equity Act. Without it, the medical foods cost about twelve thousand dollars a year. Untreated, those with PKU can lose four IQ points a month.

If you'd like to donate to combat PKU, click a href="https://donorbox.org/ipkuf2018"> here.