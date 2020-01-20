Eastern Iowa events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

People across the U.S. and in Iowa will honor the late civil rights activist Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

The federal holiday is on the third Monday of January to honor Doctor King's birthday, which is Jan. 15. The campaign to create a holiday in his honor started shortly after his assassination in 1968.

President Ronald Reagan signed a bill to create the holiday in 1983.

The U.S. first observed it three years later.

There are several events throughout eastern Iowa to observe the day. In Cedar Rapids, admission to the African American Museum is only $1. The discounted admission starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. That starts this morning at ten and ends this afternoon at four.

In Iowa City, a unity march starts at 9 a.m. at United Action for Youth and ends at Mercer Park.