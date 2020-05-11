Eastern Iowa educators ask for clear, vinyl face masks to help area students

Children who are deaf or hard of hearing often rely on reading facial expressions to help with communication.

A face mask with a clear vinyl window where the mouth is to help deaf or hard of hearing students continue to learn. (Courtesy: Grant Wood AEA)

Educators at Grant Wood Area Education Association are asking for some help in making face masks, with a clear vinyl space, so students can still see other people's mouths.

The educators would like the masks soon, as Iowa is starting to loosen its COVID-19 related restrictions.

The staff wants their students and families to follow guidelines from public health. More than 200 students receive deaf and hard of hearing services through Grant Wood AEA. Teachers said the masks can provide a sense of comfort for their students who use American Sign Language.

A design template for the masks can be found here.

People can drop off or mail the masks at 4401 6th Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids.