Eastern Iowa cities preparing for another early-season snowfall

While snow in October isn't totally out of the question in Iowa, a turn to colder, wintry weather has some eastern Iowa towns working to get ahead of the storm.

Crews get snow plows ready in North Liberty on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

In North Liberty, street crews have been preparing for Wednesday’s snow for the past couple weeks. On Wednesday, snowplow operators were putting brine on city streets, which is used to coat the roads so snow and ice don't stick as much.

Crews are also checking over the trucks and getting them loaded up to be as ready as possible.

“I don't know if excited is quite the word, but we're definitely prepared for it as much as you can prepare for it,” Michael Pentecost, city of North Liberty street superintendent, said

Drivers are reminded to slow down, leave room between vehicles, and increase their braking distance.

In Cedar Rapids, crews are actually doing double duty because they're still finishing up concrete work. They have trucks that can be used for plows or concrete work by switching out the beds.