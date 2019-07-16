Eastern Iowa casinos to partner with sports betting company

As Iowa casinos are weeks from the start of football season, more and more casinos are announcing partnerships with sports books now that gambling on sporting events is legal in Iowa.

William Hill US will operate the new sports books at the Isle Casinos in both Waterloo and Bettendorf. Eldorado Resorts owns both properties.

Casino leaders say they expect the sports books to be ready to take action on sporting events by August, pending regulatory approval. Governor Kim Reynolds signed sports betting into law this spring after the Iowa House and Senate each passed legislation.

People who register at either casino can access the William Hill mobile app, along with kiosks to place their action.

The sports gambling expansion for the Waterloo and Bettendorf properties will lead to more jobs. William Hill US is currently hiring for more than 50 positions in Iowa.

William Hill US is one of the most visible sports book operators in Las Vegas, with sports books in at least 20 casinos in the city and at least 100 points of sale, such as the kiosks in restaurants and even convenience stores.

