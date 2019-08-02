Eastern Iowa brothers each hit hole-in-one 28 hours apart

Two Cedar Rapids brothers had the thrill of a lifetime on the golf course.

You can call the Allen brothers a couple of aces. Charlie Allen, 14, aced the 150-yard par 3 6th hole at Oak Valley in Clinton Wednesday using a 7 iron.

Twenty-eight hours later, his younger 12-year-old brother, Grant, hit a hole-in-one at the 121-yard par 3 5th hole at Elmcrest using a 9 iron.

The reaction of the hole in one was priceless!

These are just the first of what the Allen Brothers hope will be many more aces.

Now the pressure is on younger their 10-year-old brother, Andrew, to get his first hole in one.