Eastern Iowa bride-to-be gets stolen wedding dress, car back

Police in Davenport say they found an eastern Iowa woman's SUV after someone stole it with her wedding dress inside.

Kylee Howell and her fiance pose for engagement photos. Howell had her wedding dress and the car it was stolen on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Morgan Wiggins)

Kylee Howell is a Cedar Rapids native but went to the Quad Cities to pick up her wedding dress last weekend. Someone then stole her car, with the dress inside.

After hearing about the stolen vehicle, two women in the Quad Cities noticed a car that looked out of place, according to KWQC. When they saw a Linn County license plate, they called police.

"I was like 'oh my God that's her car, that's her car!' All I could think about was making sure that she found, you know, that's her car and that she got her dress back," said Dee Ahrens and Natalie Bowen who found the stolen car and dress.

The women reached out to Howell on Facebook to tell her they found the car and her dress.

Howell said she burst into tears when she heard the news.

"I kind of took a minute to breathe just to look at the vehicle before I took a look around and I opened up the trunk and it just kind of fell out the back and I lost it," said Howell. "I started crying."

Police say they haven't arrested anyone for the theft.

