Eastern Iowa artist creates mural honoring 2020 graduates

An eastern Iowa artist created a piece of artwork at the Cedar Rapids Skate Park that’s dedicated to honoring the Class of 2020.

"I think it’s really great that someone did this,” said Ashleigh Akers, a proud Linn Mar High School graduate. "This something that will be remembered for a long time especially with everything that’s going on right now."

With all the changes this year, Akers says she making the most of celebrating earning her high school diploma.

"It’s definitely stressful but at the same time I'm glad I don’t have to sit through a three-hour ceremony so that’s good too, but a downside is you can't invite as many family members as you wanted to," she said.

On her checklist was to take graduation pictures at a mural created at the Skate Park in Cedar Rapids, so with the help of a professional photographer and family friend, that’s exactly what she did.

"When COVID came about I thought I would take cap and gown pictures for free and for everybody else as well. I think the seniors have missed out on a lot this year,” said Tracy Glubka.

Glubka's usually snapping pictures of nature, but as soon as she saw pictures of the mural on Facebook, she knew it would be a perfect backdrop.

"It's absolutely amazing and artistic," said Glubka."I think that people are doing their part, what talents do they have, how can they give back to the community.”

Thomas Clark is the talent behind this masterpiece. He’s been doing graffiti art for at least 15 years.

"It's like therapy for me," he said. “About every 3 months I put something up but I wanted to do something special for the seniors because it's been such a rough year with COVID and everyone is having a rough time with it."

With permission from the City's Parks and Recreation Department, he created the mural in about 3 hours one day.

"A lot of kids come down here, which is great for the City and it's good for work now. We did other murals here like Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse so a lot of kids come and take pictures," said Clark.

Now he's hoping his creation can bring some joy to the 2020 graduates.

"I just want them to know it's kind of a rough year but everything is going to be alright, and there are people that have their backs,” said Clark. “My advice for the seniors is just spread your wings and fly."

And Akers says she hopes her fellow graduates can embrace the unique moments they've experienced this year.

"Just make the best of what your situation is. I know that’s hard and everything but just makes the best of what you have fun with it," said Akers.

"Always chase your dreams, even when maybe the road seems dark and it seems like there isn’t going to be the payout you expect or want. There is always a sunset at the end of every day," Glubka added.

